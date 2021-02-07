Triple A animal sanctuary issues SOS due to ongoing pandemic

WITH literally hundreds and cats and dogs in its care, the Triple A animal sanctuary in Marbella is finding it increasingly more difficult to raise funds to allow it to care for the growing numbers of abandoned animals.

It is now nearly a year since the pandemic hit Spain and many companies have had to close or curtail their charitable support and Triple A has been restricted from holding its usual fund-raising events.

They have tried to adapt themselves to this new reality but in the meantime the bills keep accumulating and their animals need veterinarian treatment, special food, warm, safe surroundings as they cannot simply stop taking care of them.

They need financial help before it is too late and a Triple A spokesperson says that if they don’t receive immediate financial help, the sanctuary could face closure, with terrible consequences for all of the animals being cared for as well as future generations.

One supporter, Elise Emanuelle Dünweber decided to celebrate her birthday by walking 100,000 steps to raise more than €3,000 to help the Triple A animals and any donation, no matter how small or large will be welcome.

Visit the Triple A Facebook page or the website www.tripleamarbella.org to find out how you can help or call Jan Weima on 607 163 379 just for a chat about the charity.

Alternatively make a donation via Paypal, admin@tripleamarbella.org or a bank transfer quoting SOS PANDEMIC to;

Banco Sabadell:

IBAN: ES20 0081 7460 6300 01010211

BIC/SWIFT: BSABESBB

