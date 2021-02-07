Ten Soldiers Booted Out of The Army After Drug And Booze Fuelled Illegal Party

Ten soldiers have been kicked out of the Army after taking part in a cocaine and cannabis fuelled illegal party.

TEN SOLDIERS who were found to have taken cocaine and cannabis at an illegal party have now been kicked out of the Army. Their commanding officer sent them hundreds of miles to a testing facility to ensure the drugs were detected before vanishing from their system.

Nine ‘disgraced’ members of 3rd Battalion, the Royal Horse Artillery – a formation that dates back to 1793 – had taken cocaine in the party at Albemarle Barracks near Newcastle on January 15- one was found to have taken cannabis.

As the nearest drug testing facilities were closed, the group were driven 650 miles to and from Trenchard Lines military base at Upavon in Wiltshire, where they all failed compulsory drug tests (CDTs).

As the incident represented their first offences, their commanding officer could actually have given them a second chance, but instead, he ended their military careers, giving them just 24 hours to leave the service. The swift approach by the commanding officer was backed by soldiers who felt severely let down by their colleagues.

Lt Col Simon Harris was praised for his ‘old school’ hardline stance in dealing with the troops, two of them women.

