Spain and Portugal in “Direct Contact” to Coordinate Coronavirus Aid.

SPAIN’S Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced today (February 7) that she is “in direct contact” with the Portuguese authorities to evaluate possible lines of collaboration in the face of the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in Portugal.

Darias has been speaking to her Portuguese counterpart, Marta Temido, to “exchange information” and “evaluate the appropriate lines of collaboration,” Spanish government sources have explained to the Portuguese newspaper Público.

According to these sources, contacts “on the epidemiological situation of the two countries” have intensified and “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain is fully aware of everything that is said regarding the evolution of covid-19 in both countries.”

The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has offered to host Portuguese coronavirus patients and the Spanish Government has also expressed its willingness to help Portugal in recent days.

Other countries such as Luxembourg, Austria and Germany have also offered resources to Portugal, with reports that the German military medical team has been sent to Portugal to begin treating the first patients tomorrow (February 8).

The team is made up of 26 toilets, including six doctors, and is equipped with 40 mobile and ten fixed respirators, 150 pumps and as many beds. The team arrived in Portugal last Wednesday and has settled in the Hospital de la Luz in Lisbon.

In some positive news for Portugal, the country has registered its lowest number of daily deaths in more than a month. 204 deaths have been reported today, the lowest since January 3, according to the balance published this Sunday by the General Directorate of Health (DGS).

