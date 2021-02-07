Southern Philippines Hit By Powerful Level 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake.

The Southern Philippines was at the epicentre of a powerful level 6.0-magnitude quake that was plotted two kilometres east of Magsaysay on Mindanao island early this morning.

The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometres. Civil defence officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

“We felt a very strong jolt and there was a blackout. I saw people rushing down. We were panicking, heading to the exit,” said Naru Guarda Cabaddu, a hotel consultant visiting Kidapawan City, between the epicentre of the quake and Davao.

Recent activity in January

Another quake measuring magnitude 7.0 was located 95.8 kilometres (60 miles) below the sea and about 210 kilometres (130 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in Davao Occidental province recently on January 21.