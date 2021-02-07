SNP Frontbench MP Neale Hanvey Sacked

SNP Frontbench MP Neale Hanvey Sacked. image: twitter

SNP Frontbench MP Neale Hanvey Sacked after backing a campaign to sue his Colleague

SNP frontbencher Neale Hanvey, the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP since the 2019 general election, has been sacked after refusing to apologise to Kirsty Blackman, his parliamentary colleague, the Aberdeen North SNP MP, for his behaviour, losing his role as vaccine spokesman at Westminster.

Mr Hanvey, who was previously suspended from the SNP after using anti-Semitic language on social media, has now come under fire for posting “speak clear and stay strong” on a crowdfunder page for English activist-lawyer Sarah Phillimore, which was raising cash to bring a defamation case against Ms Blackman.

A spokesman for the SNP said, “Neale Hanvey was allowed to apologise for his actions, which are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson, including the requirement for teamwork and collective responsibility”.


Hanvey’s sacking comes amid major tensions within the party over trans rights after Joanna Cherry was sacked from the party’s frontbench on Monday during a reshuffle that was press-released as ‘drawing on new talent’, but it has brought the SNP’s row over transgender matters off Twitter and into the light, and risks further entrenching deep divisions within the party.

There are also tensions over when to hold a second independence vote and Holyrood’s upcoming Alex Salmond inquiry.


