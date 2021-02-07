SHARP drop in Andalucía’s Covid infections as the region continues to overcome the third wave

It’s more good news for Andalucía as the Community has registered the lowest figure all week on Sunday, February 7. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 3,685 new infections were recorded today, far lower than the 7,892 cases reported on the same day the previous week. While fewer deaths were reported on Sunday than the previous day (28 as opposed to 102), the number of Covid-related fatalities is still higher than the 22 deaths on Sunday, January 31.

Malaga is still the province with the most confirmed cases, followed by Cazid, Sevilla and Almeria.

The 28 deaths registered are the lowest figure of the week after two consecutive days with more than one hundred deaths –102 on Saturday and 105 on Friday

Meanwhile, Andalucia’s vaccine rollout has seen 377,852 doses administered across the region – with 142,553 now fully inoculated against the virus having received both jabs.

The Central Government has been widely criticised for the slowness of the national vaccine rollout plan, even though Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has claimed that Spain is currently one of the fastest countries in Europe. It seems increasingly unlikely that the Prime Minister will meet his self-imposed target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population by the summer.

