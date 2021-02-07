Sharon Osbourne Speaks About Marilyn Manson ‘Working Relationship’.

-- Advertisement --



ON February 1, the news of Marilyn Manson alleged sexual abuse of actress Evan Rachel Wood was revealed when the 33-year-old made grave allegations against her ex-boyfriend, who described her ex as a “dangerous man” who is said to have sexually abused her for years.

Now Sharon Osbourne, who was criticised last year by domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid for defending wife-beater, Johnny Depp, when she stated: “It takes two to Tango” and Amber Heard: “Gave him as good as she got,” has spoken out about her relationship with the ‘satanic’ rocker.

Along with husband Ozzy Osbourne, both have had a long association with Marilyn Manson and Sharon, who has worked with Manson in her capacity as a music manager, told viewers of The Talk: “I’ve known Marilyn for 25 years,” who was scheduled to join Ozzy on his since-cancelled 2020 tour.

“[I’ve] worked with him for many, many years and obviously I would not know what goes on in his bedroom, neither do I want to,” she continued, “but as far as people who think going on all my social, calling me names and putting up pictures of Marylin and I.”

“You know, there’s something called a working relationship and that’s what I’ve had with Marylin for many years,” she said. “I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me. And he’s always been respectful.”

Manson, real name Brian Warner, has fiercely denied accusations of abuse towards his ex Evan Rachel Wood and other women who have come forward.

The 52-year-old singer responded to allegations in his own Instagram statement, writing: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sharon Osbourne Speaks About Marilyn Manson ‘Working Relationship’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.