RED CROSS To Distribute More Than Eight Million Kilos Of Food In Andalucia



The Spanish Government has allocated more than eight million kilos of food for The Red Cross and the Food Bank to distribute throughout the provinces of Andalucia, to an estimated 388,013 people in extreme economic poverty, and the homeless.

-- Advertisement --



It will be the third phase of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, through the Spanish Fund for Agrarian Guarantee (FEGA) 2020 food aid programme, after the previous shipments of 5.86 million kilos made in June that reached 367,000 people, and another of 5.86 million kilos which went to 377,856 disadvantaged people.

Sandra García, the Andalucia delegate of the Spanish Government said of the distribution, “Now more than ever, of a program that seeks to provide a nutritional solution to many Andalusian families who do not have the necessary resources for it and that from the Government we try to alleviate as much as possible despite the pandemic”.

The two organizations will carry out the distribution through the 18 Storage and Distribution Centers (CAD) of the Andalusian community, and will include food baskets containing basic, varied, nutritious, and easily stored foods, such as rice, cooked beans, whole UHT milk, olive oil, canned tuna, canned sardine, canned meat, pasta, fried tomato, biscuits, vegetable salad, preserved fruit, chocolate shake and children’s fruit and chicken jars.

The distribution points include soup kitchens, shelters, elderly care homes, support for minors, nurseries, addiction centres, and religious communities.

The complete list of cities where the Red Cross will distribute is as follows: