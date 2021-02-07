Rare Loggerhead Turtle Rescued On Spain’s Costa Blanca

RARE loggerhead turtle that got into difficulty rescued in Spain’s Costa Blanca

The Guardia Civil in Pilar de la Horadada in Spain’s Costa Blanca rescued a loggerhead turtle of the Boba species on February 4 after it was spotted in some difficulty by the Maritime Service some 30 nautical miles off the coast. The experts quickly realised that the turtle could not dive or swim properly, and two boats were sent out to rescue her. She was brought to the Santa Faz Species Recovery Centre, where veterinarians concluded that she was suffering from an eye disease and was covered in parasites.

The turtle will undergo further tests before being transferred to the Valencia Oceanographic, a specialised centre for this marine species. The loggerhead turtle is a protected species which is in danger of extinction, according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

This species faces several obstacles, and is most often killed by fishing gear when it gets caught in longlines and nets. Many turtles also die as a result of pollution, by accidentally ingesting plastic that makes its way to the sea.

Also this month, a sea turtle of the same species was released back into the wild after it was found by sailors in Cala Figuera (Santanyí) on November 14 and had the right fin meshed with plastics, which was totally rotten with bones exposed.

