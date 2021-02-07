President Regan’s Longtime Secretary of State George Shultz Dies, 100.

GEORGE SHULTZ, US President Ronald Regan’s longtime secretary of state in the 1980s who helped shape U.S. foreign policy in the closing phase of the Cold War reportedly died on Saturday (February 6) aged 100.

Shultz died at his home on the Stanford University campus in California, according to Jeff Marschner, director of media relations at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, describing him as “one of the most important politicians of all time” in the country.

Shultz, in his years of political activity, worked for three presidents, including Ronald Reagan, with whom he teamed up to advance toward the end of the Cold War.

In an opinion piece published last December on the occasion of his 100th birthday, The Wall Street Journal claimed that it helped forge the friendship between Reagan and the then president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. “His experience in diplomacy allowed for a peaceful end to the Cold War,” former US Under Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz wrote at the time.

Controversially, Tyler Shultz, his grandson, was a whistleblower who exposed falsified lab tests conducted at Theranos during his employment, while George Shultz was a board member at the company.

Theranos was a health technology company that became known for its false claims to have devised revolutionary blood tests.

