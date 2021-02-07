President Macron Under Fire As UK First To Secure New French Vaccine

President Macron Under Fire As UK First To Secure New French Vaccine
President Macron Under Fire As UK First To Secure New French Vaccine. image: twitter

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under intense pressure as it is revealed that the UK is the first country to secure a shipment of the new French Valneva vaccine, with a reported 407 million doses already on order by the UK Government, even though the Valneva jab is still being tested in trials.

The vaccine has been developed at the Valneva company’s pharmaceutical headquarters near Nantes in the Loire region and was financially backed by Britain, who agreed to purchase the first batches when it was ready and approved, meaning it should be available by the end of the year.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the regional council president for the Loire region, Christelle Morancais, commented, “What happened in the UK? They rolled out the red carpet for this company. They helped with financing, installation. They’ve done everything to make it happened and we haven’t been able to do that”.


With the French Government only part-funding the initial research, it has also been reported that the vaccine will not be available in France until 2022, leading his critics to claim this is another sign of poor management by Macron and his Government.

The chief executive at Valneva, Frank Grimaud, said, “We have a manufacturing factory in Livingston, Scotland near Edinburgh and it was considered very quickly by the UK as a very important asset. So that is why it was in a way natural to find very quickly an agreement to develop an inactivated vaccine and to develop our manufacturing capacity”.


