Pope Francis Appoints More Women to Vatican Posts.

FOLLOWING the appointment of Italian magistrate Catia Summaria as the first woman Promoter of Justice in the Vatican’s Court of Appeals on Friday, February 5, Pope Francis also announced the appointment of French national Nathalie Becquart co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops on Saturday, February 6, a move which makes her the first female to hold the post and have voting rights.

Becquart joins a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic and ”The appointment signals the pontiff’s desire for greater participation of women in the process of discernment and decision-making in the church, according to Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the synod, speaking to the official Vatican News website.

“During the previous synods, the number of women participating as experts and listeners has increased, he said.

“With the nomination of Sister Nathalie Becquart and her possibility of participating in voting, a door has opened, the cardinal said.

Last year, in one fell swoop, Francis appointed six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances.

He has also appointed women to the posts of deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office.

Catia Summaria takes her position with a very rich and respectable CV. She was a judicial auditor from 1980 to 1989; Deputy Prosecutor at the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Ordinary Court of Rome from 2000 to 2011; in 2015 she was a member of the study commission for the reform of the judicial system and most recently she was the Deputy Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal of Rome from 2011 to 2017.

