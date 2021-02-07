POLICE in Motril have taken to the streets in protest over their work conditions during the Covid pandemic.

Officers from the Motril Policia Local demonstrated in Plaza de España over their work conditions during the Covid crisis.

-- Advertisement --



Representatives from the SIPLG (the town’s police union) organised the demonstration following a disagreement between the unions representing the Motril’s police and the mayor,

Police claim they need more tools to stay safe during the pandemic, and are demanding more face masks, the disinfection of patrol vehicles and the police station, and PCR tests for all colleagues who have previously tested positive.

Their union say other organisations and private companies insist on a new PCR before returning to work following Covid, and they claim the town’s mayor instead, “weak and unconvincing excuses not to apply this measure.”

The union demands the agreement reached with the SERCLA, which was unanimously approved by all political parties in 2019, be upheld. This agreement ensures all municipal workers, including police, receive the same rights as workers in other organisations.

According to the police union, the type of work now carried out by the Policia Local did not exist 20 years ago, and they argue a new valuation should be carried out of the work they do.

Police are also complaining that there ae still problems with their changing room despite promises from the town hall. They claim works needed to bring the changing room up to standard include fixing leaks, eliminating mosquitoes and rats, and dealing with as smell from the drainpipes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Take to Streets in Protest over Covid Work Conditions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.