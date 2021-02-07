SEVERAL members of the Mossos d’Esquadra have been injured in Barcelona during protests at a event by members of the Vox party.

Police are now investigating after several officers had to be treated after being injured following the Vox event.

According to media reports, police are now investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests.

The incident took place when various representatives from right-wing Vox were travelling around the city ahead of the upcoming elections.

Among them was the party’s candidate at the February 14 elections, Ignacio Garriga, and their deputy in Congress, Javier Ortega Smith. The pair were reportedly travelling in two vans when they were chased by a group of protestors.

According to one publication one protestor managed to climb onto the roof of one of the vehicles while another person threw objects at a windscreen.

Shortly before the incident, a protest group had boycotted a Vox political event in Plaza Mayor, hanging up large separatist stars while dozens of Mossos riot police protected the party’s supporters.

The pro-independence crowd reportedly began throwing stones, cans, eggs and firecrackers at Vox supporters, with one stone hitting an agent as they tried to remove several Vox supporters.

According to police, protestors later chased some of the party’s supporters through the streets.

The Partido Popular’s candidate at the upcoming Catalan elections, Alejandro Fernandez took to Twitter and, “roundly condemned the attacks that the Vox candidates have received.”

He added: “All political parties have the right to be able to campaign in peace and talk about their ideas.”

