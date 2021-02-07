Paris Flooded As River Seine Breaks It's Banks

Paris Flooded As The River Seine Breaks It’s Banks For The Fifth Day In A Row

The streets of Paris are still awash with the Seine after deluges across Europe saw rivers burst their banks. The famous embankments and avenues of the capital remained submerged under the river for the fifth day in a row on Saturday as the weather service forecast ‘la inondation’ would last until Monday.

Shipping traffic was halted on the Rhine in Germany as the high water levels meant boats could not pass beneath the bridges. The Rhine rose in other areas north of Cologne, including Duesseldorf, Duisburg, Wesel and Rees which saw residents placing sandbags shoulder-high in a hopeless bid to stem the flow of water into their ground-level apartments.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex pledged support for farmlands and residents whose land has been devastated as southern France was also plagued by swollen waters in the Garonne River between Bordeaux and Toulouse.

Castex visited the sodden town of Marmande in the region himself and promised ‘the solidarity of the state for all those who suffered.’ He told reporters that had he met with local leaders to discuss reinforcing levees and other broader structural investments ‘linked to these climate phenomena that keep repeating themselves.’

Hundreds if not thousands of shops, cafes and restaurant owners across France and Germany found themselves constantly trying to sweep away the water but it was a losing battle as the persistent rain eventually won. Apart from the covid crisis damaging their businesses, many couldn’t believe that they now had to contend with mother nature.

