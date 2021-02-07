Oxford Jab Is LESS Effective Against South African Covid Strain

LATEST trials carried out by the makers of the vaccine show that the Oxford jab is LESS effective against the South African strain of Covid

IT hasn’t been a good week for the folks at Oxford-AstraZeneca, and now data from a new study released on Saturday, February 6 has thrown even more doubts on the efficacy of the Covid jab. The study only comprised of 2,026 people who had tested positive for the South African variant of the virus, but researchers from South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University found the vaccine had “limited efficacy” against the mutant strain.

The good news is that none of the participants required hospitalisation, but with several countries across the globe already refusing to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab on older people, and Switzerland refusing to use it full stop, these latest results must be starting to make the pharma bosses nervous.

An AstraZeneca spokesman said: ‘In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant.

‘However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults.’

On the flip side, the pharmaceutical giant has announced that a new vaccine specifically designed to fight mutant strains of Covid is already in development, and should be ready later in the year.

