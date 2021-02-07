One Dead and Another Injured in Fishing Boat ‘Incident’ Off UK Coast.

A COASTGUARD helicopter from Newquay, Cornwall responded to an emergency incident 50 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly along with an RNLI lifeboat from St Mary’s, in which a male crew member of a fishing vessel reportedly died, according to local police.

The crew member, part of a Newlyn based fishing vessel, died in a “serious accident” at sea and another crew member has been seriously injured onboard the deck of the FV Cornishman.

The trawler is owned by Stevensons and tracking shows where it had been towing and hauling prior to the accident.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that one man has died following the incident on Saturday morning (February 6).

DI Daniel Massey said: “Police and partners from the Marine Accident Investigation Board, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and coastguard, were informed of an incident onboard a fishing vessel some 50 miles off the Cornish Coast, resulting in the death of one male and the injury to another of the crew.

“The families of those involved have been informed and a joint investigation is now underway.”

An MAIB spokesperson said: “The MAIB is conducting a safety investigation into a fatal accident on the beam trawler Cornishman. Sadly, one fisherman died and another suffered injuries in the accident. A team of MAIB inspectors have deployed to Newlyn, Cornwall.”

