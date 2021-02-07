Now that IS cricket!

THROUGHOUT this month, La Manga Torre Cricket Club (LMTCC) are raising funds for three charities.

They are attempting to cover – virtually, of course – the distance of 2,123 kilometres that separate their home ground based at La Manga Club (Murcia) all the way to the home of the game, Lords Cricket ground in London.

All LMTCC members will either be running, walking or cycling in their bid to reach their goal of raising much-needed cash for three local charities via GoFundMe.

One of them, Reach Out in Torrevieja, made the front page of the Euro Weekly News last week, as the charity struggles to continue feeding and clothing the town’s homeless and families in need.

Also on the LMTCC’s list is the Los Infiernos Perrera shelter that helps and rehomes dogs and cats in the Murcia region. The Perrera’s mission is assisted by the Los Infiernos Perrera Supporters who rehome dogs, some of which remain here in Spain although most go to Europe, including the UK and Germany.

The volunteers also raise money for vets’ fees, transportation costs, import duty and documentation.

The LMTCC will also be covering all those kilometres between La Manga and Lords to help the Cutaneous Lymphona Foundation, which provides support for with this disease that primarily involves the skin.

The club explained that all donations will be split fifty-fifty, with half going to these three charities.

The other half will be used for pitch hire, practice facility hire, travel costs and other overheads.

After a successful 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, LMTCC won the ECCL T20 League and advanced to the national finals.

These have not yet taken place, owing to the travel restrictions which have put all the LMTCC’s cricket adventures temporarily on hold.

The winners of this final will go on to represent Spain in the second edition of the European Cricket League, which is the Champions League of European Crickets.

The funds raised by the La Manga-Lords challenge will go towards preparing for these huge cricketing events, the LMTCC explained.

To support the LMTCC challenge, visit the https://gofund.me/96a82cac page.

