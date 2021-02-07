Nine Dead And Hundreds Missing After Flood In India

NINE dead and hundreds of people are missing after a devastating flood in India

More than 200 people are missing in northern India after the Dhauliganga River burst its banks on Sunday morning, February 7, causing an enormous flood that washed away houses and even hotels. A landslide earlier in the morning in the Indian state of Uttarakhand caused a glacier to crash into the river, ripping up two dams and sweeping away bridges and roads. Nine people have already been confirmed dead, while the national news reports that seventeen people are trapped in a tunnel at a power plant.

‘There were 50 workers at Rishi Ganga plant and we have no information about them. Some 150 workers were at Tapovan,’ he added.

‘About 20 are trapped inside a tunnel. We are trying to reach the trapped workers.’

Terrified locals fled the area as the deluge of water swept through the Dhauliganga river valley, swallowing everything in its path.

‘There was a cloud of dust as the water went by. The ground shook like an earthquake,’ local resident Om Agarwal told an Indian TV station.

A similar disaster occurred in 2013, when 3,886 people disappeared in the floods that decimated Uttarakhand.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was closely monitoring the relief operation after an emergency session was called this morning to coordinate the searches.

‘India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

