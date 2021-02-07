Nicole Kidman In Very Public Spat At The Opera

NICOLE KIDMAN and Keith Urban in a very public spat at the opera

Nicole Kidman’s country singer husband Keith Urban nearly came to blows with a fellow concert-goer as the pair took in a showing of the critically acclaimed Merry Widow at Sydney Opera House. Nicole and Keith, along with Nicole’s mum Janelle, were enjoying one of their first nights out after the Hollywood actress had to quarantine following a trip to Ireland to film Robert Egger’s The Northman.

The famous couple jumped to their feet at the end of show, together with most of the venue, to give a standing ovation, but a man sitting behind them wasn’t happy and told them to sit down. When Keith refused, the man swatted Nicole with his program, according to Sydney Morning Herald’s Sydney Private column. At this Keith saw red and accused the grumpy opera fan of assaulting his wife before calling his bodyguards over. The Opera House called the police who quickly calmed the situation after a visibly shaken Nicole and her mum were ushered out.

“Police have been told a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both attending the entertainment centre when an argument broke out. Officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken,” NSW Police said in a statement.

The family didn’t let the fracas ruin their night, however, and shortly afterwards went backstage with Opera Australia boss Lyndon Terracini to meet the cast of the show.

