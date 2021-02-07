NFL Pundit Chris Wesseling Dies Aged 46 Hours Before Super Bowl.

CHRIS WESSELING, a longtime NFL.com writer and contributor to the Around The NFL Podcast has sadly lost his battle with cancer, according to a social media post from his wife.

Wesseling’s wife Lakisha announced on Twitter that cancer had spread to his lungs and other areas and tragically lost his life at the age of just 46, hours before the American Football Conference champion’s Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the National Football Conference champion’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV.

Wesseling, who was unique voice throughout NFL Media and a fan favourite on the Around The NFL Podcast leaves behind a young son, Lincoln.

Lakisha, who is a Digital Content Editor at NFL.com, wrote: “Linc gained the best guardian angel. Chris passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon. I was by his side, holding his hand. Knowing that he’s no longer suffering brings me some comfort, but my heart hurts so much. I took him to the hospital on the 19th thinking he’d be admitted for a few days like before… not knowing that would be the last time he’d be home. His cancer had spread to his lungs and other areas. I just don’t understand.

“I’m stuck in a place between denial and anger. Why take such a kind, loving soul? Why? Chris made an everlasting impression on anyone he met, even in his final days. One nurse gave me a letter to give to Linc the day after I took him in to see Chris. I read it last night and it’s one of the most beautiful letters written by a random person that wanted Linc to know what kind of man his father was coming from a complete stranger.

“I know Chris is in heaven looking down on us. I’m going to do my best to raise Linc how I know he would want. I see Chris every time I look at Linc’s face. I am so grateful I get to keep a part of him with me.”

Rest in heaven, Chris Wesseling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/og5CXrFfac — Lakisha Jackson Wesseling (@LakishaJackson) February 6, 2021

