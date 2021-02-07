New Details in Naked Body in a Bag Spy’s Death

A RETIRED police chief has revealed new details in the death of MI6 spy Gareth William, who was found naked in a padlocked bag in 2010.

Hamish Campbell, the retired detective chief superintendent who oversaw the investigation, has revealed several new details in the mystery of the spy’s death, and is calling for a review of the case.

Campbell told one publication that forensic evidence found at William’s London flat could provide a breakthrough in the case. The detective said DNA belonging to two people who have never been identified could hold the key to the case, and should be looked at again.

Mr Williams, a junior analyst at MI6 was found dead in his flat in London in August 2016. His body was found naked and padlocked into a North Face holdall with the keys inside the bag, sparking an investigation into whether the spy had been murdered or died in a sex game gone wrong.

Hamish Campbell has now revealed new details in the case and says he believes the death is related to Williams’ private life.

The detective revealed a semen stain belonging to Mr Williams was found on the bathroom floor, leading detectives to believe he was involved in sexual activity shortly before his death.

Campbell said this detail led him to rule out a hit by the Russian state. He said: “I felt it was improbable his body fluid could be present in a violent, non-consenting scenario. Considering Gareth’s tidiness and cleanliness, we surmised the semen was from the day of his entry into the bag.

“But was he alone or not? It would be difficult to imagine him having intimacy with a Russian hitman or a female spy.”

Experts also found DNA fragments belonging to two other people on the padlock and bag, but neither person has ever been identified. Another person’s DNA was found on a towel in the flat.

Mr Campbell said: “What the evidence leaves you with is that Gareth consented to get inside the bag, either on his own or with other parties not yet identified.”

He added a video found on a phone in the spy’s office showed him dancing naked in a pair of black leather boots and that Mr Williams had previously been forced to shout for help after becoming trapped when he tied himself to a bedpost while staying with a family in Cheltenham before he died.

The detective says he believes the spy had an interest in bondage and his death is likely to be related to his personal life.

An inquest found the spy was “unlawfully” killed, however his family believe Williams was murdered, saying the heating had been turned up in his flat in August so his body would decompose faster and destroy evidence.

The family’s lawyer, Anthony O’Toole, also questioned why there were no fingerprints found in the bath where Williams’ body was found in the bag.

He told one publication Mr Williams was “undoubtedly” murdered.

