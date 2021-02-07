THE mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has met with the director of charity Caritas Nerja, Carmen Gutierrez, and the volunteer coordinator, Dolores Jimena, to commit to handing over a grant of €25,000 this year.

The mayor held the meeting to commit the funding the Caritas to help the charity put in place programs for vulnerable families that have been hit by the health, economic and social crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The meeting was also attended by Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, and Councillor for the Treasury, Angela Diaz.

At the meeting, the mayor highlighted the important work the charity carries out in Nerja and Maro, encouraging them to continue helping needy families during this time.

The representatives of Caritas Nerja thanked the council for its help, and went over the work they had carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as telling the councillors their projects and the objectives for this year.

The news comes after Nerja Council also announced it would be helping charity Taller de Amistad in opening a centre for people with disabilities.

Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, and Councillor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, visited different plots that could house the shelter, day centre and occupational centre.

Councillor Nieves Atencia said: “The association has committed to carrying out a study of the plots that we have offered in order, in the shortest possible time, to find the most suitable location and help us move forward with acquiring it.”

