Negratin water transfer likely for Almeria growers

RAIN during the first two weeks of January has raised levels at the Negratin reservoir.

It held 213 cubic hectometres at the beginning of last week and as water has continued to reach the dam this now has increased to 216 cubic hectometres, Almeria’s Irrigation Federation announced.

This exceeds the minimum amount required for a water transfer, Federation president Jose Antonio Fernandez Maldonado said.

A meeting of the Negratin Monitoring Committee this week is expected to authorise the transfer of water that was halted last September owing to the reservoir’s low levels.

The exact amount has yet to be confirmed although Fernandez Maldonado said that he was confident of receiving the usual amount of 50 cubic hectometres “or something very close to it.”

