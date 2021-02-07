MURDER probe launched in Reading after a 25-year-old man died from multiple injuries

A murder inquiry has been launched by police in Reading after a young man died following reports of an altercation on Saturday evening, February 6. Police were called to Dulnan Close in Tilehurst shortly after 7pm after receiving reports of an incident involving a 25-year-old man. When emergency services arrived at the scene they found that the young man had suffered multiple injuries, and sadly he later died.

While no arrests have yet been made, a Section 60 Order has been enforced in Reading until 9pm on Sunday, February 7, giving police officers the right to stop and search people at will. Thames Valley Police confirmed that the victim had been identified and his family informed.

In a statement, Supt Nick John, local policing area commander, said: “What has happened this evening will undoubtedly cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure you all that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any information at all, no matter how small you think it is, to please get in touch with us.”

It’s been a grisly few days in the UK, particularly in London, where multiple stabbings have been reported. Also on Saturday night, two men were left in a critical condition after being viciously attacked by a knife-wielding assailant outside a supermarket in Kilburn, North London.

