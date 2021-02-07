More than 800 participants in photography competition saw three winners

THE winners of the Third Port Adriano Photography Competition which has the theme of Contact have been announced.

True to its philosophy of supporting culture and organising activities throughout the year, Port Adriano organised this competition, which has become one of the most important in the islands with prizes totalling €3,000.

The three winning photos of €1,000 each were Autumn Lovers by Silvia Mus, Caricias eternas by Miquel Planells and Hello Dad! by Philip Rogan whilst Rubén Vázquez, thanks to his photograph Pilla Pilla, was awarded a course at the EDIB school.

The selection of the finalists and winners was made by the management of Port Adriano, the audio-visual school EDIB (Fleming Group), Foto Ruano Pro and Photopills.

Each year more and more photographs of higher quality have been received, and this year there were more than 800 competition entries from all corners of Spain as well as Israel and India.

The 20 finalist photographs will be exhibited in the incomparable setting of Port Adriano throughout 2021 or can be viewed at www.portadriano.com/fotografia.

