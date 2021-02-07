MALAGA’S municipal libraries are giving away nearly 3,000 books to local groups and charities.

The books Malaga’s municipal libraries are giving away will be replaced with new and updated collections, meaning the city can for the first time give away thousands of free books.

The move comes after the city’s 18 municipal libraries have been updating their collections, getting rid of any tomes that are no longer of interest to the public or are duplicates.

According to media reports, the books chosen to be given away were selected by their age, whether they were outdated, or whether there were already many other copes.

The city’s Culture Department said: “The collection is constantly being updated, so some are unsubscribed so that among others, so those with less demand are donated and are no longer loaned. It is not that they are deteriorated or outdated, but for some reason they generate less interest among our users.”

The latest round of updates mean there are now 2,902 books to be donated, mostly aimed at adults but with some children’s books too, and with themes ranging from fiction to poetry and biographies.

In an attempt to give the books away, the city council has for the first time opened up donations to the public, allowing any association, group or public body to submit an application.

The deadline for submitting requests is February 18, and depending on the number of requests received the books will be distributed among the different groups.

