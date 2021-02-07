Malaga Beauty Centres Ask to Return to Work

BEAUTY centres across Malaga are asking the Junta de Andalucia to change the rules to allow them to work.

Workers at Malaga’s beauty centres say it is unfair that hairdressers are allowed to open and they are not, and are asking to be allowed to return to work.

Marina Reguera, one of the directors of WeBeauty, an association of professionals in Malaga, told one publication she would like to see new rules giving the sector “essential” work status and allowing it to work.

She said: “We are intermittently closing the perimeter and non-essential activity and we understand that this is going to be normal due to the wave of COVID we are experiencing. What we ask is that for the next time that BOJA be modified to include us in the essential activity. We are and we want to open.”

The association argued the “strict” hygiene protocols required are nothing new in their sector. The make the point that clients works in a cabin, isolated from groups, using sterilised and disposable products.

Reguera said: “The only thing that has changed is that all contact areas are disinfected between each client.”

According to the sector, hairdressers and beauty salons are normally legally classed in the same way, paying the same taxes.

The association said the current rules are “very unfair,” adding, “we only ask that they let us work.”

It added that other types of business are now able to open, saying, “we are the only stores closed.”

