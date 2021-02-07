Madrid Painter Luis Feito Dies Aged 91 After Covid-19 Battle.

MADRID painter Luis Feito has died at the age of 91 as a result of Covid-19, as confirmed by the Rascafría City Council (Madrid), the town of which he was an adopted son.

“We want to convey our most sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said the council, which has declared two days of official mourning.

Considered one of the most important figures in contemporary Spanish art, his works are exhibited in renowned contemporary art museums around the world, such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), the National Museum of Modern Art in Paris (at the Pompidou), the Museum of Contemporary Art in Madrid or the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, also in Madrid.

Born in Madrid in 1929, Feito was one of the founders in 1957 of Grupo El Paso, a collective of postwar Spanish avant-garde artists.

Among many of the recognitions, Feito obtained throughout his career, the distinction of Official of Arts and Letters of France in 1985, that of Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters of France in 1993 and the Gold Medal of Fine Arts in 1998 were among the most prestigious.

