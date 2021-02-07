Liverpool’s Champions League Tie with RB Leipzig Moved to Budapest.

-- Advertisement --



UEFA have confirmed today (February 7) that the Champions League Round of 16 first leg match, which had been placed into doubt after German Police ruled out Liverpool entering the country, has been moved to the Puskas Arena.

It was announced on February 4 that the Merseyside club had been prohibited from travelling to Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena on February 16, due to the restrictions put in place by the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released by Uefa on Sunday read: “Uefa would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.”

“UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

“The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same.”

Manchester City’s trip to face Borussia Monchengladbach on February 24 could also be affected if Germany’s border restrictions get extended.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool’s Champions League Tie with RB Leipzig Moved to Budapest”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.