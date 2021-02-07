Katie Price: Son Harvey Home from Hospital After Covid Vaccine Reaction.

KATIE PRICE’S son Harvey was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital yesterday (February 6) after suffering an alleged reaction to the Oxford/AstraZeneca injection he received on Friday, February 5.

Harvey – who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome – had been suffering from a high temperature and shaking following the shot.

Katie Price tweeted her 2.4 million followers: “Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well.

“Harvey obviously is home and he’s safe and he’s on form today.

“Because of Harvey’s complex needs and the complex medication that he’s on, he had his COVID-19 [jab], the Oxford one, and just had a vaccination and his reaction was a really high temperature – 39.9C.

“And obviously, with Harvey, I have to really keep an eye on it and I couldn’t get his temperature down.

“So, I phoned Great Ormond Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E. That’s what we did. Did all your bloods, you had an X-ray, bloods, ECG, everything.

“Everything was fine; they just said it was a reaction from [the vaccination] but today he’s actually on form.”

She added: “I can’t wait to still have my COVID-19 injection and I still recommend everyone else have it. Harvey is safe and well.”

The UK reported that around 549,000 people got their first vaccine dose yesterday (February 6), which now means over 12 million people across the UK have been vaccinated.

