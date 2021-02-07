ITV To Replace Britain’s Got Talent with ‘Masked Singer-style Show’ after 2021 Axe.

ITV has signed on a brand new talent competition, The Masked Dancer, in a bid to fill the gap left by monster staple Britain’s Got Talent after it was cancelled for 2021, according to insider sources.

According to the sources, ITV has been working around the clock to find a way to fill the void left by its award-winning annual talent competition Britain’s Got Talent this year after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcaster has also apparently managed to secure the rights to The Masked Singer’s sister show, The Masked Dancer.

The concept of the show is very similar too, with celebrities dressed up in outrageous costumes that hide their identities as they strut their stuff on the dance floor. The move may not be as risky as people think as so far the American version of the show has been very successful, it makes complete sense that ITV would want to get in on the action.

The source insider went on to say: “Everyone’s really excited about The Masked Dancer, it’s a huge success in the USA so producers can’t wait to bring it to the UK. Like The Masked Singer, it is brilliant fun with high production values and everyone is convinced it’ll be a hit this side of the pond.”

