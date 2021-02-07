Ireland Asks UK To Share Extra Vaccines

IRELAND asks the UK to share their extra Covid vaccines

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday, February 7 that the UK should share their extra Covid-19 vaccines with Ireland, and indeed with the rest of world, in the interest of “generosity and solidarity.”

The UK has now ordered some 400million jabs from the various vaccine companies, enough to vaccinate every adult six times over.

“Certainly if there is an excess of supply in Britain, and if there is a capacity for that to be shared with Ireland at some point – well, yes of course, absolutely,” Ms McDonald told Sky News.

“I would like to see not just between Ireland and Britain, but globally, a real sense of generosity and solidarity when it comes to vaccination because we need to ensure there is not a reservoir of this virus anywhere.”

She added that the virus doesn’t care about borders or politics, and that every nation should do what it can to improve the situation globally.

“This is a race against this virus and death. So yes I think a spirit of fairness and generosity needs to prevail.”

When asked about the well-publicised Brexit issues between Ireland and the UK, the Sinn Fein leader said that since the deal was made at the last minute, it really shouldn’t come as any surprise that the new processes have some teething problems.

“Really what needs to happen is a sensible informed conversation between the British government on the one hand, the European commission and institutions on the other, and the flexibility and mechanisms envisaged in the protocol need to be used.”

