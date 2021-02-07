HOTELS swept away as Indian river bursts its banks, swallowing everything in its path

Untold destruction has been caused in the Indian state of Uttarakhand after the Dhauliganga River burst its banks on Sunday morning, February 7. An emergency meeting was called by Uttarakhand state chief Trivendra Singh to coordinate rescue operations as the deluge cleared everything in its path.

-- Advertisement --



“We’re lucky that it’s Sunday. Had it been a working day… more than 1,700 people work in that location,” Yash Pokhriyal, a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Joshimath district told Sputnik.

“More than five hotels by the river bank were swept away,” he added.

For many locals, this disaster is an eerie reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in the area in 2013, when 3,886 people disappeared in the floods that decimated Uttarakhand.

“The view is scary. Low-lying areas are inundated, and houses were filled with muck deposited by floodwaters. I have never seen so much flow in the river before. This reminds me of the 2013 floods,” Vinod Nautiyal, a resident of Karanprayag city in the Chamoli District, said.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) confirmed that the flooding was caused when an avalanche damaged part of the dam further up the river earlier on Sunday morning. Hundreds of people are feared missing but officials have urged citizens not to panic.

I am back in Dehradun after reviewing situation on the ground. I am now meeting disaster management team comprising of state officials and that from Army and ITBP. I will be meeting press shortly and update everyone on the situation. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1LFzldfczo — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hotels Swept Away As Indian River Bursts Its Banks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.