GRANADA dog breeder arrested for horrific animal abuse including severing vocal cords so the animals wouldn’t bark

Operation Taciturn run by the Guardia Civil has resulted in the arrest of a kennel owner in Sante Fe and a veterinarian in Granada for animal abuse which included illegally keeping more than 500 dogs in clean yet cramped conditions. Investigators also discovered that the men had cut the vocal cords of ten of the dogs to prevent them from barking and giving the location of the illegal kennel away.

The perpetrators were tracked down after it was discovered that the illicit breeder had once worked for a kennel in Vegas de Genil in Granada, which was raided by agents of the Nature Protection Service back in November 2020. Here too, officers found almost a hundred purebred dogs – Maltese, Pomeranians, Poodles and Chihuahuas – worth an estimated €70,000. Shockingly, 34 of the animals had their vocal cords severed by a man with no veterinary training.

Cordectomy – the procedure of removing the vocal cords – is a traumatic procedure that should only be carried out for medical reasons, and then by a trained professional with extensive knowledge of canine anatomy and pharmacology. In addition to the illegal surgery, the Guardia Civil discovered that 21 of the dogs had been microchipped with identity information from different animals.

The alleged perpetrators have been charged with ten crimes related to animal abuse and twenty-one crimes of falsification of documents. In addition, the owner of the kennel has been charged with carrying out surgical procedures without a professional licence.

