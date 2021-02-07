GPs In England To Get £10 bonus For Every Housebound Patient Vaccination- Says The NHS.

GPS IN ENGLAND are to be paid £10 for every housebound patient they vaccinate against Covid-19, NHS England has announced.

As well as offering vaccinations at their practices and helping out at vaccination centres, GPs have been busy visiting patients to provide jabs to often vulnerable people who cannot leave their homes. Some GP services in towns and cities have been vaccinating more than 100 people every day, including those with debilitating conditions such as dementia.

There are concerns housebound patients are being left behind in the rapid vaccine rollout, especially in rural areas. Healthcare teams across the country have reported that they have faced wintry conditions leaving them unable to reach people’s homes.

The UK was warned by the MET about heavy snow showers that were set to smash the country with up to 12 inches (32cm) forecast, as temperatures plummetted to lows of -7C. A band of rain, sleet and snow pushed in from the Atlantic before moving further south into Tuesday morning.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Through our historic vaccination programme, we’ve already provided one in five adults with a jab, and we’re going further, faster. We’re rightly giving GPs the resources they need to offer vaccines to the most vulnerable people who might not be able to leave their homes or those who live in rural areas.”

“I am so proud and grateful to the thousands of NHS staff, volunteers, local authorities and armed forces working tirelessly in all four corners of the United Kingdom to offer millions of lifesaving jabs to the people who need it most.”

The extra £10-per-visit payment is to recognise the extra staff time and complexity of vaccinating housebound people, NHS England said.

