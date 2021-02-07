THE Comisiones Obreras union (CCOO) claimed that Vera’s 061 Emergency Service is understaffed.

Vera would not have a big enough unit to provide an adequate response in a serious emergency, a CCOO statement warned, as the union requested a full Advanced Coordination Team (ECA) that included an UVI intensive care ambulance with a doctor, nurse and paramedic.

-- Advertisement --



The ECAs were created to treat emergency patients in an unstable condition where an advanced response was required.

“That is how they function in other Andalucia provinces where ECAs were introduced some years ago,” the union said.

“Six months after Vera’s 061 unit began operating, it still does not have a full team,” CCOO complained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Full team needed in Vera.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.