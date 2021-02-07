First Archbishop from Gibraltar appointed by Pope Francis

THE Holy Father has appointed Monsignor Mark Miles, as apostolic nuncio (equivalent of Vatican Ambassador) to Benin and elevated him to the role of Archbishop.

Born in Gibraltar in 1967, he is believed to be the first Gibraltarian Archbishop and just the second ever Ambassador and with his language skills was for a number of years the Pope’s main interpreter at major meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Barak Obama amongst others.

He entered the Vatican City diplomatic service in 2003 and served in Ecuador and Hungary as well as the Vatican before being appointed the Holy See Permanent Observer at the Organization of American States (O.A.S.).

Reacting to the news, he said “I am honoured and humbled by the Holy Father’s confidence in appointing me to be his representative to the Republic of Benin.

“I thank my brother priests of the diocese of Gibraltar and especially bishops past and present who have, in different ways, been fatherly towards me. I extend deep gratitude to everyone in Gibraltar, a community distinguished by tolerance, respect, warmth and unique hospitality.

“Finally, I commend this ministry to the intercession of Our Lady of Europe and to the prayers of the Saints close to my heart so that I may give honour to God and fulfil the work he has entrusted to me.”

