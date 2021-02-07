First 196,800 vials of AstraZeneca Vaccine Have Arrived in Spain

SPAIN has received its first vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to be used on those aged between 18 and 55.

So far, Spain has administered nearly two million doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, with the latest delivery of the AstraZeneca jabs meaning that number can now rise.

The news comes after AstraZeneca has been involved in a very public argument with the European Union over the past few weeks following the company’s announcement it would not be able to deliver on the numbers of vaccines it had initially promised.

Spain is this month expected to receive 1.8 million doses, almost half of the original amount planned after AstraZeneca were hit by supply issues.

The AstraZeneca jab is the third to be approved by the European Union, after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were cleared last month.

Following three days of discussion, Spanish authorities said they could not approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in over 55s, citing lack of data over its effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Denmark, Germany, France, Norway and Sweden have also said they will not use the jab on over 65s.

A Norwegian health official claimed: “It’s not because the vaccine doesn’t work on those who are older, but because its documented effect is so limited for this age group.”

Researchers behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have denied claims the jab is ineffective on older people, claiming that just because data to show its effectiveness does not exist, it does not mean the vaccine is any less effective.

