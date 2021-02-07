Family of Anti-Franco Heroine Could be Close to Discovering Lost Body

THE FAMILY of an anti-Franco heroine who was murdered by fascist forces hopes that DNA tests will confirm that a recently discovered body is her lost grave.

The descendent family members of Maria Dominguez Remon – a legendary anti-Francoist who became Spain’s first female mayor – are hopeful that a recently discovered body could be that of the murdered Civil War activist.

Remon rose from an impoverished rural background to become a pioneering journalist, anti-fascist, and politician before being executed by Franco’s forces in 1936. Born in northeast Spain, she fled a forced marriage to Barcelona aged 18 where she became a Republican (anti-fascist) journalist and activist.

After settling in Gallur – a small town in Aragon – she began a political career that saw her become Spain’s first female mayor in 1932. Due to her outspoken opposition to the fascist forces of General Francisco Franco following the dictator’s rise in power, she was executed in 1936 and her body was buried in an unmarked grave.

Recently, researchers human remains near the Aragon town where she met her death. A hair clip, of the same style worn by Remon, was found in the grave – leading her proud descendants to hope that her body has finally been rediscovered. Experts are running DNA tests to see whether the remains are those of the anti-Franco heroine.

If the tests confirm that the body is Remon’s, her family are hopeful that one of Spain’s most courageous and outspoken feminist historical figures will finally be laid to rest with the honour she deserves.

