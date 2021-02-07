ELCHE man arrested for biting off someone’s ear and boasting about it on social media

The National Police in Elche have arrested a 22-year-old Spanish man for biting off the ear of someone he fell out with online, and then posting a video where he mocked his victim with racially-abusive slurs. The victim, of Senegalese origin but with Spanish nationality, tried to mediate a spat on social media between his attacker and another person, and somehow became the target of the arrested man’s anger. His attacker allegedly began by sending insults and threats on the same social media site the video would later be published, before carrying out the physical attack.

Investigating officers were able to retrieve the video even though it has been deleted from the internet, and discovered that had been shared more than 1000 times. On the footage, the perpetrator can allegedly be seen making fun of his victim while proffering a series of racist insults.

The same day the video was recovered, police arrested the young man for crimes of assault and racial abuse. At the time of his arrest, he claimed to have flushed the piece of ear he had bitten off down the toilet. The young man was previously known to the authorities and had numerous prior arrests.

