Drug Traffickers Possessed ‘Weapons of War’ Say French Police

FRENCH POLICE said that drug traffickers in Seine-Saint-Denis were in possession of an arsenal of military-style weapons.

Investigators from the Anti-Narcotics Office made a very big catch this week. While dismantling a network of drug traffickers in Seine-Saint-Denis, the team discovered an impressive arsenal of weapons of war and explosives. Eight people have so far been charged in the case- five of them were immediately imprisoned.

The drugs squad were amazed to discover Kalashnikovs, HK and M16 submachine guns, and explosives at the criminal’s lair. The ‘Weapons of War’ as they called them, were seized during the dismantling of a serious criminal narcotics trafficking network.

Among the individuals in pre-trial detention was the ring leader of the network, Samir Ider. Ider, 42, is suspected of being the main supplier of cannabis and cocaine across the whole of Seine-Saint-Denis.

The trafficker had been wearing an electronic bracelet for over a year. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison for importing cocaine from Brazil. The Anti-Narcotics Office led an investigation for more than two years to bring down this network.

According to investigators, a terrifying arsenal of weapons was seized in the raids. The forensic laboratory is now examining the haul of weapons for traces of origin.

