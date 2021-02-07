Death Row Brit “Thrilled to Bits” As She Will Be Free Within Weeks.

SAMANTHA JONES, who was jailed after stabbing her abusive husband of 17 years in October 2018 in their villa on the Malaysian island of Langkawi, has been told she will be released on February 18.

The 55-year-old stabbed John Jones (63) to death, piercing the retired fire service boss’ liver with a fatal stab, after a drunken row when he returned home from a boozy bender with his mates.

“Thrilled to bits” Samantha had faced the death penalty for her crime but has now been told she will be released within weeks after she was found guilty of ‘culpable homicide’ – which is murder without intent – serving 28 months out of 42 possible months behind bars.

Discussing the case, solicitor, Sangeet Kaur Deo, a respected human rights lawyer, previously told The Mirror: “He [John] came home completely drunk, and she feared for her safety. There was a struggle and he was being violent.

“The one thing she wants everyone to know is she really loved this man.

“He had a lot of problems and she was standing by him and working it through.

“She never imagined anything like this could ever happen.

“She’s lost her husband and home. She is still grieving, it has been a traumatic experience.”

On the eve of her trial, knowing that she could face the death penalty, Samantha said: “I want everyone to know I loved that man”.

Samantha will be deported back to the UK after a quarantine period at an immigration centre and it looks like her family will need to find the funds to pay for her flights and accommodation.

