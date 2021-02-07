COVID vaccines to be given at the office to speed up rollout

The UK Government revealed on Saturday, February 7 that it is looking at the possibility of a ‘jabs at work’ initiative when it is time to start vaccinating those under the age of 50 in an attempt to free up hospitals and medical centres and blitz through the remaining population. The UK is showing the rest of the work how it’s done at the moment, and tearing towards the target to have offered the jab to all over-50s by May.

Phase two of the rollout is still under constant discussion, with many feeling that teachers should be next in line for the vaccine, particularly as schools are set to reopen on March 8. According to the Telegraph, supermarket employees and delivery drivers would also be included in the next wave of vaccines, and mobile vaccination units would travel to workplaces to speed up the rollout.

Speaking about which under-50s will be prioritised when the time comes, vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said last week: ‘This could include first responders, the military, those involved in the justice system, teachers, transport workers, and public servants essential to the pandemic response.’

Meanwhile, the home-grown Oxford jab suffered another blow this week as a small trial carried out in South Africa found that the vaccine is indeed less effective in treating the mutant strain of the virus. This potentially devastating news comes as several countries have already decided against using Oxford-AstraZeneca on patients over the age of 65.

