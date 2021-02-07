COVID patients tie the knot in Madrid’s pandemic hospital

As countless weddings are being cancelled around the globe due to the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Covid gave Madrid couple Fernando, 70, and Rosario, 62, the push they needed to tie the knot after fourteen years together. The pair were admitted to the capital’s Isabel Zendal hospital on January 23 after falling ill with coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



“He had never asked me before to marry him and about eight days ago, I can’t really remember, he sent me a WhatsApp message proposing,” Rosario said right before the wedding.

“It was the greatest happiness. I said, ‘Of course, it’s my life dream to become your wife.'”

The couple had been separated while in the pandemic hospital as Fernando was being treated on a separate ward for more severe symptoms. The ceremony took place in Fernando’s hospital room on Thursday, February 4, with the bride sitting in a wheelchair; it was officiated by a minister through a video call.

The happy couple shared a kiss and slice of cake as hospital staff applauded; afterward, Rosario went back to her own room thinking about her new husband’s health.

“He is a very strong man, he’s a fighter, a champ and he will overcome this,” the emotional bride said.

The emergency hospital where the wedding took place has been under much media scrutiny of late. Named after the nurse who travelled across the Atlantic to deliver smallpox vaccinations in the 19th century, the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital was erected in just 100 days at a cost of €130million, more than twice what had been budgeted.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Patients Tie The Knot In Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.