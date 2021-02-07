Coleen Rooney And Rebekah Vardy Set For Court Showdown

Coleen Rooney And Rebekah Vardy Set For Court Showdown. image: twitter

COLEEN ROONEY And Rebekah Vardy Set For Court Showdown after ‘peace talks’ fail

Coleen Rooney’s offer of a peace deal in her ongoing feud with Rebekah Vardy, to avoid an expensive High Court libel showdown this Summer has fallen on deaf ears, as it is reported by the Sun on Sunday that 38-year-old Rebekah has refused 34-year-old Coleen’s offer, insisting she was not the one who leaked the stories, and demands a full apology from her, with lawyers expected to report to the court on Monday.

The two footballer’s wives have been involved in a 15-month feud, that has been nicknamed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ feud, since Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking private and personal stories from her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper, and a preliminary hearing had found in Becky’s favour last year and Coleen was ordered to pay the £22,913 costs.

Coleen had recently suggested she and Becky pay their own costs, agree to a ‘drop hands’ case, and instead, each donate to charity.


A source close to the case said, “Nothing’s changed. There’s been no progress, no chink of light at the end of the tunnel, and no prospect of avoiding court. As far as Coleen’s concerned mediation was a waste of time”.

They added, “Coleen won’t apologise. She’s convinced she’s right about Becky leaking stories to the press and thinks she’s made a reasonable offer. She refuses to do another mediation meeting and is now preparing for court. But Becky’s determined to clear her name. She believes it has become a ridiculous spectacle”.


