Chance encounter in Garrucha

TWO huge adult fin whales were spotted some days ago in Garrucha a few hundred metres from the shore.

As they swam, they produced moments of excitement and apprehension by passing under the boat of the person who was videoing them.

“They’ve gone under the boat! They’ll capsize us!” he shouted to the rest of the crew, before adding “How wonderful!” as they continued their peaceful journey in footage that can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3y0uT-4-wE on YouTube.

