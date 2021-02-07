Brianna McNeal Claims to be a “Clean Athlete” Following Provisional Ban.

AMERICAN hurdler, Brianna McNeal, who was temporarily suspended three weeks ago by the World Athletics Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for reportedly messing with doping controls, has finally broken her silence.

“The system is pretty messed up if you ask me but that’s another topic for another day,” she said in an Instagram post on Friday, February 5.

McNeal added it had been “tough few weeks” after injuring an ankle and also catching Covid-19.

She added: “As far as my situation goes, I am still me! Very clean, very honest and transparent.

“Once all of this blows over I will provide more details of what’s actually going on.”

The 29-year-old, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles, has served a ban in the past and if found guilty of this offense she could face a ban of up to eight years.

McNeal is the joint fourth-fastest runner in 100m hurdles history has won gold in 2020 Rio de Janeiro Olympic and world gold in Moscow in 2013 under her maiden name of Rollins.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics has been outspoken about doping in the sport, recently stating: “We have shown that we are not afraid to punish athletes with a great reputation. We do not protect and tackle anyone who has committed an offense. It is also becoming increasingly difficult for athletes to cheat. The methods for detecting doping have been improved again. I dare say that soon at the Games in Tokyo the chance is greater than ever that a cheater will be caught.”

