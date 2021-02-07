Police Launch Manhunt After Attempted Daylight Abduction Of 7-Year-Old Child In London.



Police are appealing for information to trace a man in connection with the attempted abduction of a seven-year-old girl that occurred last year. The youngster was grabbed by an unknown man, in broad daylight, in Mary Datchelor Close, Camberwell, south-east London at about 5 pm on Thursday, October 22, the Metropolitan Police said.

He released her, uninjured, a short time later and made off on foot. Police have now released an image of the man they wish to speak with, and anyone who knows his name or has further information is asked to contact police.

It comes after Clifford Daley, 33, was originally charged over the crime last year but later eliminated as a suspect and released. Although not confirmed by Police, it is thought new evidence has come to light that ties Daley with the crime. If this is correct then Police would class him as very dangerous and warn the public to keep away and call them immediately.

A man was arrested recently in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a five-year-old boy in a west London park. The suspect allegedly picked up the child at around 2.30 pm on January 7 at Northala Fields, Northolt, before running a short distance carrying him, said the Metropolitan Police.

The suspect is then said to have put the little boy down after his mother confronted him, and the child was unharmed by the incident.

