Breaking: Ebola ‘Resurgence’ Reported in Democratic Republic of Congo.

THE Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) confirmed today (February 7) that a new case of Ebola has been detected in the northeast of the country, near the city of Butembo, after the infected person died.

“We analysed the sample sent from Butembo and it turned out to be a positive case. Unfortunately, the patient died,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo announced on state television.

The minister continued by saying “we have another episode of this disease. I also want to tell my brothers and sisters of Butembo not to panic.”

The victim is said to be a woman whose husband was already affected by the previous epidemic in the region, according to initial reports.

Apparently, the woman presented “typical signs of the EBOLA disease” on February 1, however, before going to Matanda hospital in Butembo, she sadly died on February 3.

Eteni Longondo announced on November 18, 2020, that the Ebola epidemic (declared on June 1 of the same year) had ended – which had left 55 dead for 130 contaminations.

The ministry is reportedly said to be fearing that the emergence of more cases in the Congo will complicate efforts to combat Covid-19. It was also planning to launch a vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the country in the first half of the year.

